Anche Final Fantasy VII diventa un LEGO: annunciato lo strepitoso set con Cloud e Aerith

In January you voted for a Final Fantasy VII scene to be built as a LEGO® Brick model and we’re pleased to announce the Sector 5 Slums Church won!



Win one of two LEGO® Brick models by following us, liking, and retweeting this tweet. T&Cs apply: https://t.co/Zp4JdVZeRq pic.twitter.com/U9M5PNWSEA